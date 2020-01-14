{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden

  • Beginning on day one of his presidency, Biden vows to sign a series of executive orders to ensure a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050. 
  • Enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement
  • Support the Green New Deal
  • Invest in a clean energy future and environmental justice, paid for by rolling back the Trump tax incentives that enrich corporations at the expense of American jobs and the environment

Pete Buttigieg

  • $2 trillion environmental plan ranked eighth out of 14 plans on the “Green New Deal Candidates Scorecard” from the group Data for Progress.
  • Net-zero emissions by 2050
  • Economy-wide tax on carbon emissions.
  • Create a $250 billion "American Clean Energy Bank" to fund local clean energy projects
  • 10-year, $250 billion "Global Investment Initiative" to spur development and specifically to counter China's Belt and Road initiative.
  • 10-year, $200 billion fund for the "training and transition" of displaced workers.
  • Convene “Pittsburgh Climate Summit” in his first 100 days in office so cities across the U.S. and world can share best practices.

Amy Klobuchar

  • Klobuchar is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal and pledges to enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement her first day as president.
  • Bring back the gas mileage standards.
  • Hold the fossil fuel industry accountable by ending federal tax subsidies to companies for oil exploration and production.
  • Bring back the Clean Power Plan and negotiate stronger emission standards for states. 
  • Keep carbon emissions in check is by imposing a carbon tax on companies based on their output of carbon dioxide
  • Invest in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, provide incentives for tougher building codes and promote rural renewable energy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bernie Sanders

  • Sanders supports the Green New Deal. He vows to transform the energy system to 100 percent renewable energy and create 20 million jobs needed to solve the climate crisis.
  • Invest in weatherization, public transportation, modern infrastructure and high-speed broadband.
  • Reduce emissions throughout the world, including providing $200 billion to the Green Climate Fund and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.
  • Invest in conservation and public lands to heal soils, forests and prairie lands.
  • Take on the fossil fuel industry and hold them accountable.

 Elizabeth Warren

  • Cosponsored the Green New Deal legislation in the Senate.
  • Environmental plans ranked fifth out of 14 candidates on the “Green New Deal Candidates Scorecard” from the group Data for Progress.
  • Net-zero emissions by 2030
  • "Open to" but does not plan for carbon tax.
  • Establish a “Green Bank” to mobilize $1 trillion in infrastructure investments over 30 years.
  • Boost fund from $1 billion to $15 billion for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to encourage farmers to help fight climate change.
  • "Green Manufacturing Jobs": a $400 billion investment over ten years in clean energy research and development; a $1.5 trillion federal procurement commitment over ten years to buy American-made energy products; and a "Green Marshall Plan" in which a new federal office would be dedicated to selling American energy technologies abroad. That office would have $100 billion to assist countries to buy and use the technology.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments