Joe Biden
- Beginning on day one of his presidency, Biden vows to sign a series of executive orders to ensure a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.
- Enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement
- Support the Green New Deal
- Invest in a clean energy future and environmental justice, paid for by rolling back the Trump tax incentives that enrich corporations at the expense of American jobs and the environment
Pete Buttigieg
- $2 trillion environmental plan ranked eighth out of 14 plans on the “Green New Deal Candidates Scorecard” from the group Data for Progress.
- Net-zero emissions by 2050
- Economy-wide tax on carbon emissions.
- Create a $250 billion "American Clean Energy Bank" to fund local clean energy projects
- 10-year, $250 billion "Global Investment Initiative" to spur development and specifically to counter China's Belt and Road initiative.
- 10-year, $200 billion fund for the "training and transition" of displaced workers.
- Convene “Pittsburgh Climate Summit” in his first 100 days in office so cities across the U.S. and world can share best practices.
Amy Klobuchar
- Klobuchar is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal and pledges to enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement her first day as president.
- Bring back the gas mileage standards.
- Hold the fossil fuel industry accountable by ending federal tax subsidies to companies for oil exploration and production.
- Bring back the Clean Power Plan and negotiate stronger emission standards for states.
- Keep carbon emissions in check is by imposing a carbon tax on companies based on their output of carbon dioxide
- Invest in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, provide incentives for tougher building codes and promote rural renewable energy
Bernie Sanders
- Sanders supports the Green New Deal. He vows to transform the energy system to 100 percent renewable energy and create 20 million jobs needed to solve the climate crisis.
- Invest in weatherization, public transportation, modern infrastructure and high-speed broadband.
- Reduce emissions throughout the world, including providing $200 billion to the Green Climate Fund and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.
- Invest in conservation and public lands to heal soils, forests and prairie lands.
- Take on the fossil fuel industry and hold them accountable.
Elizabeth Warren
- Cosponsored the Green New Deal legislation in the Senate.
- Environmental plans ranked fifth out of 14 candidates on the “Green New Deal Candidates Scorecard” from the group Data for Progress.
- Net-zero emissions by 2030
- "Open to" but does not plan for carbon tax.
- Establish a “Green Bank” to mobilize $1 trillion in infrastructure investments over 30 years.
- Boost fund from $1 billion to $15 billion for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to encourage farmers to help fight climate change.
- "Green Manufacturing Jobs": a $400 billion investment over ten years in clean energy research and development; a $1.5 trillion federal procurement commitment over ten years to buy American-made energy products; and a "Green Marshall Plan" in which a new federal office would be dedicated to selling American energy technologies abroad. That office would have $100 billion to assist countries to buy and use the technology.
