The Latest: Africa seeks $12.5B from world to tackle climate

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry tried to keep the program moving along when Biden didn’t show up on time for a Tuesday side event on reducing methane gas emissions..

Kerry, who served in the U.S. military, said the delay – and wait - reminded him of the Navy.

“We had a saying: Hurry up and wait,” he joked before returning to his seat.

The wait for Biden continued. When the president arrived, Kerry, a former U.S. senator and secretary of state, then went to the mic a second time to deliver a lengthier introduction.

“I’ll do what I learned to do in the Senate, which is filibuster,” Kerry said, referring to the practice of U.S. senators talking ad nauseum to delay votes.

———

GLASGOW, Scotland — The United States and several European countries plan to provide funds and expertise to help South Africa ditch coal and roll out more renewable energy.

German officials said South Africa will receive about $8.5 billion in loans and grants over five years to manage the country's transition away from coal-fired power plants, which are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

South Africa gets about 90% of its electricity from coal-fired plants.