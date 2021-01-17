The Latest: After delays, Brazil approves two virus vaccines

Spain has administered 768,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the health ministry. Spain is also rolling out the Moderna vaccine, with less than 500 doses administered as of Friday. The government has pledged to vaccinate 70% of Spain’s 47 million inhabitants by summer.

Also on Sunday, Spain’s government appealed to a court to overturn a decision by the regional authorities in Castilla y León to start its nightly curfew at 8:00 p.m., outside the range of 10 p.m.-12 p.m. established by the nation’s state of emergency.

Health Minister Salvador Illa tells the El País newspaper that regional authorities “already have at their disposal the legal tools necessary to bend the curve” of infections. He left open the possibility of adjusting those tools, yet discarded the option of another at-home lockdown order like the one used in March and April.

Illa blamed family gatherings during the Christmas holidays for a sharp rise in infections. On Friday, Spain reported 49,197 new infections, its highest daily figure yet.

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling the confusion over a federal reserve stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines to help ramp up state distribution a likely “misunderstanding.”