The Latest: Army base requires vaccination proof for no mask

However, the updated travel lists will have little impact on many people because they coincide with the previously announced relaxation of quarantine rules. Under the new rules, adults who are fully vaccinated, as well as British residents under age 18, will no longer have to self-isolate when returning from amber list countries, opening up travel to the U.S., European Union and many other countries around the world.

———

MADRID — Some regions in Spain aim to put restrictions back in place because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Northeast Catalonia, home to Barcelona, and northern Cantabria issued orders for nightly curfews that must be approved. The two regions want people off the streets after 1 a.m. A court on the Canary Islands knocked down a request by regional authorities on the archipelago to apply a similar curfew.

Spain is witnessing an increase of infections in recent days as the delta variant sweeps through the younger segments of the population, which have a lower vaccination rate.

Catalonia is among the most hard-hit areas in Europe, with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days. The rate is 3,300 cases for those between ages 20-29.

———