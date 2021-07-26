The Latest: AstraZeneca backs Australia vaccine advice

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW DELHI — Life has been tentatively returning to normal in India as coronavirus cases declined. But, for many, the worst may lay ahead as they deal with the crushing financial aftermath of huge piles of medical bills.

Most Indians don’t have health insurance and costs for COVID-19 treatment have left them drowning in debt. In New Delhi, a father is pleading online for help from strangers on a crowdfunding website after his son’s medical bills surpassed $50,000. In the northeastern town of Imphal, a woman is facing a similar struggle after losing her sister, her mother and the family’s savings to the pandemic.

Experts say such losses are bound to hinder a revival of the country’s battered economy. The pandemic has devastated India’s economy, bringing financial calamity to millions at the mercy of its chronically underfunded and fragmented healthcare system.

Indians pay about 63% of their medical expenses out-of-pocket. That’s typical of many poor countries with inadequate government services. Data on global personal medical costs from the pandemic are hard to come by, but in India and many other countries, treatment for COVID-19 is a huge added burden at a time when hundreds of millions of jobs have vanished.

