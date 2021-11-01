The Latest: Attenborough: Earth's stable climate is breaking

It was Biden’s second liturgy in Rome after he relayed that Pope Francis told him he should continue receiving Communion despite opposition of some conservatives over his abortion stance.

The Rev. David McCallum, an American Jesuit who heads a Jesuit leadership program in Rome, said on Facebook that he celebrated the All Saints’ Day liturgy for Biden and his team on Monday before they left for Glasgow. The location was listed as Villa Taverna, the residence of the U.S. ambassador to Italy.

The Associated Press previously reported that Biden had received Communion on Saturday during the vigil Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, the American parish in Rome.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sweden’s prime minister says “it’s a shame” that rich countries haven’t been successful in meeting a pledge by rich countries of $100 billion a year until 2025 to help poorer nations fight climate change.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference in Glasgow at the COP26 summit that “it is obvious that there will be tough negotiations.”

He was quoted as saying by Swedish news agency TT that “more needs to be done to ensure that the goal of limiting the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees can be achieved. ”