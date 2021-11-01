The Latest: Biden arrives at COP26 climate summit in Glasgow

He was quoted as saying by Swedish news agency TT that “more needs to be done to ensure that the goal of limiting the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees can be achieved. ”

Lofven added that “the science is very clear. We must speed up the implementation of the Paris Agreement.” He also still sees positive signals, and singled out, among other things, the Group of 20’s agreement over the weekend to limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees as an example.

He said “it is possible to move forward only if the political will exists and if the political will exists in Glasgow, it is possible to achieve result.”

GLASGOW, Scotland — Glasgow’s trash collectors have gone on strike as world leaders arrived in the city to discuss climate action. The move has added to headaches for the COP26 host city.

Garbage collectors and street cleaners across Glasgow walked out on strike at a minute past midnight Monday after talks on pay between their union and the city council broke down.

The GMB union said the strikes will likely last throughout the first full week of the 12-day U.N. conference. More than 120 world leaders are coming to Glasgow along with thousands of diplomats, campaigners, researchers and journalists.