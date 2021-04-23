The Latest: Biden envisions clean energy jobs as summit ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Joe Biden's global climate summit (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

President Joe Biden has wrapped up his two-day climate summit, saying the climate crisis has created an opportunity to remake the global economy and produce millions of jobs in clean energy and technology “while doing so much good″ to slow climate change.

Speaking at the White House as the virtual summit concluded Friday, Biden asked, “Was there anything else you can think of that could create as many good jobs going into the 21st century?″

Biden says the climate crisis also provides an opportunity for the U.S. to work with longtime rivals such as Russia. He says that while he has often disagreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader now is “talking about how you capture carbon from space."

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry praises Biden for convening the summit during his first 100 days in office. Kerry says the next 10 years are crucial to slow global warming and “avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis."