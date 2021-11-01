The Latest: Biden: 'No more time to hang back' on climate

“There were security protocol standards that we requested ... These were protocols standards that were always applied to us on all our international visits. However, we were told at the last moment that these could not be met,” Erdogan told a group of reporters on his return to Istanbul from Rome.

He maintained that the protocol standards Turkey had requested had been granted “to another country.” He didn't elaborate.

“Our demands were not met, so we gave up on going to Glasgow,” Erdogan said. “In the end, the issue was not just about our own security, it was about the reputation of our country. We are responsible for protecting the reputation of our nation.”

———

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark prime minister says the country and several others, including the United States, Britain and the Marshall Islands, are calling on the International Maritime Organization to contribute to climate action by adopting “a climate-neutral 2050 target as well as ambitious intermediary targets in 2030 and 2040.”