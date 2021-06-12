The Latest: Blocked from summit, protesters focus on media

Biden told members of Bude Surf Veterans that she had a white longboard of her own with a big butterfly on it. She met with them at a picnic table outside a contemporary art gallery overlooking Mount’s Bay as President Joe Biden attended the Group of Seven summit in southwest England.

Jill Biden observed that that the “water is so calming” and spoke about attending the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women founded by Britain's Prince Harry. She added that she has yet to visit New Zealand and Australia.

CARBIS BAY, England — French President Emmanuel Macron says it’s good that U.S. President Joe Biden is able to lead through cooperation, adding that the United States is “definitely” back as Europe's partner.

Biden and Macron met Saturday as part of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, where they and other leaders of the world's wealthy democracies are discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the environment, national security, relations with China and economic issues.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump took an adversarial approach with NATO allies, but Macron said Biden has shown that “leadership is partnership.”