The Latest: Governor extends Oregon's state of emergency

“I’m not gonna be wearing this on the Fourth of July, and I’m gonna be in a parade somewhere,” Cox said holding a mask during his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “But if I’m wrong then I’ll come here and I’ll admit that I’m wrong and that we’re gonna do something different.”

Cox tweeted on Tuesday that he is “baffled” by pessimism coming from Washington and that he believes “we will be celebrating maskless in large groups” by the Fourth of July.

PARIS — French Prime Minister Jean Castex held out the possibility on Thursday of increased measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus in 20 regions, including Paris, where hospitals are under pressure, the infection rate is high and contagious variants make up in some cases more than 50% of new infections.

The regions are being placed under increased surveillance with a decision to take action by the weekend of March 6 if there is no improvement, Castex said on a national television.

“The virus has been gaining ground over the past week,” the prime minister said, noting Wednesday’s count of more than 30,000 new infections.