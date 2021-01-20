The Latest: Britain hits another record daily virus deaths

Domenico Arcuri says in a statement he’s secured unanimous backing from Italy’s regional governors to take civil or criminal action, where possible.

Pfizer confirmed last week it would temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe and Canada while it upgrades production capacity to 2 billion doses per year at its Belgium plant. Arcuri says the delay would amount to a 29% reduction in upcoming deliveries to Italy.

In announcing the impending legal action, Arcuri says: “The health care of Italian citizens isn’t negotiable.”

So far, Italy has administered more than 1.2 million vaccine shots or 76% of the doses already delivered to Italian regions.

———

TORONTO — Canada won’t be getting any Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines next week and 50% fewer than expected over the next month, officials say, prompting the leader of Canada’s most populous province to ask U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to share a million doses from Pfizer’s Michigan plant.

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada’s logistical rollout and distribution of vaccines, called it a major reduction, but says Pfizer is still expected to meet its contractual obligation to ship four million doses to Canada by the end of March.