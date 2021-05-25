The Latest: Mascots, prizes rally students to get vaccinated

The strain comes at a time when there is no near-term hope of mass vaccination to safeguard the labor force. The government failed to anticipate the COVID-19 tsunami that materialized in January.

Welfare resumed in April, but for roughly two-thirds as many people. They are also receiving less than half the previous monthly amounts.

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say coronavirus cases in fully vaccinated people remain rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.

Nearly two-thirds were women, and the median age of all cases was 58. About 25% of the infections involved people who didn’t have symptoms. About 10% were hospitalized and about 2% died.

The report is based on voluntary reporting by 46 states and territories and isn’t considered a complete tally of all breakthrough infections that may have occurred. Health officials say no vaccine is perfect and infections were expected in some vaccinated people.