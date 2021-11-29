The Latest: CDC says ages 18 and up should get booster shot

———

LONDON — Britain is extending its COVID-19 booster vaccine program to millions more people as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant, which is feared to be more contagious and vaccine-resistant.

The British government said Monday that it would accept in full the revised recommendations from the independent body of scientists that has been advising it, chief of which is that everyone aged between 18 and 39 should be offered a booster shot. Up until now, only people aged over 40 as well as those deemed particularly vulnerable to the virus were eligible.

The change in advice means around 13 million more people will be eligible for the vaccine. So far, the U.K. has given around 17.5 million booster shots.

WARSAW, Poland — Poland is suspending flights to seven southern African countries where the new coronavirus variant omicron has been detected.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that travelers from those countries will have to go through a 14-day quarantine.

The new rules are to begin Wednesday and last until Dec. 17.