The Latest: CDU member says Merkel's shoes too big to fill

Laschet said Germany will likely have its first national government composed of three parties. He said that “we will do everything we can to form a government under the Union’s leadership, because Germany now needs a coalition for the future that modernizes our country.”

Laschet was surrounded by his party’s top brass, including Merkel, as he spoke at its headquarters in Berlin.

BERLIN - The two parties that exit polls put in third and fourth place in Germany’s general election now appear to play the role of kingmaker in determining the composition of the next ruling coalition and the country’s next chancellor.

The polls indicated the environmentalist Greens won about 15 percent, their strongest showing ever, but below expectations that had been fueled by a surge in popularity early in the campaign.

The Greens’ secretary general, Michael Kellner, said: “We gained significantly, but I find it difficult to really enjoy it because expectations were clearly higher."

Kellner noted that the Greens have said they prefer a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats but added that “we are ready to speak with all democratic parties to see what’s possible.”