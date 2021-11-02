The Latest: COP26: Countries pledge 30% methane reduction

Scientists say time is running out to meet that goal and the wish to keep that goal alive has been a centerpiece of the conference.

The 1,049 communities signed up for one or more actions, such as divesting from fossil fuels, creating sustainable food systems and committing to reduce air pollution. The actions have the potential to reduce global emissions by at least 1.4 gigatons annually by 2030.

Garcetti said that “this needs to be the decade of exponential action.’’

———

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Joe Biden and other world leaders are making a pitch for his Build Back Better World initiative, the U.S. president’s effort to offer an alternative to China’s infrastructure financing.

Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are hosting a meeting Tuesday of Group of Seven developed nations and other countries that would benefit from spending on infrastructure.

Biden says “The choices we make today, and I literally mean today, resonate for decades to come.”

The White House says the program is meant to offer a “clear contrast” to China’s massive infrastructure financing program known as the Belt and Road initiative.