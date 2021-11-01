The Latest: COP26 delegates face big lines as leaders arrive

The Latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:

GLASGOW, Scotland — Scores of world leaders are being welcomed to Glasgow for a climate conference amid gloom over the meeting’s chances of agreeing to new measures to limit global warming.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed leaders one by one with elbow bumps and smiles Monday morning in front of a giant planet Earth on a blue background. The greetings were due to go on for hours, since more than 120 leaders are coming to Glasgow for the first two days of the 12-day summit.

Delegates, observers and journalists had a less welcoming experience as they arrived at the huge conference venue beside the River Clyde in Glasgow. Thousands lined up in a chilly wind to get through a bottleneck at the entrance to the venue, long before security. Some already turned back and decided to work from their hotels amid concern they won’t make it in on time for negotiating meetings.

Johnson issued a stark warning on the eve of the conference, saying it is the last chance to keep alive the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. He said that “if Glasgow fails then the whole thing fails.”