The Latest: EU donating 200M doses of coronavirus vaccines

Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 confirmed deaths, most of them this year.

———

CONAKRY, Guinea — The African country of Guinea has pulled out of the Olympics, citing the coronavirus.

The decision will keep five athletes from competing at the Tokyo Games. Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow made the announcement in a letter Wednesday addressed to the president of the Guinean Olympic committee. He blamed the virus and its variants.

Guinean Olympic committee secretary general Ben Daouda Nassoko told The Associated Press only days before the statement that funds had just been released for the delegation to go to Tokyo. The five athletes impacted by the decision are a freestyle wrestler, swimmers, and a track and judo participant.

Guinea has participated in the Olympics 11 times but has never won a medal. North Korea is the only other country to have pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics, also citing concerns related to the coronavirus.

———

DELHI, India — India’s government has dismissed a recent study which estimated that the country’s excess deaths during the pandemic could be 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, calling it “misleading” and “fallacious.”