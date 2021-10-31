The Latest: G-20 compromise on coal, carbon neutrality

ROME — U.S. President Joe Biden says a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement will crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs.

Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint appearance during the Group of 20 summit that the agreement represented a renewed partnership on economic and environmental matters. The deal would address the excess capacity that can distort the steel market and create a framework for reducing the carbon-intensity of steel and aluminum production that contributes to the warming of the earth.

Biden said that “dirty steel” made in China would be restricted from accessing the American and European markets, though all like-minded economies could participate in the agreement.

“By harnessing our diplomatic and economic power, we can reject the false idea that we can’t grow our economy and support American workers while tackling the climate crisis,” the president said.

Von der Leyen kept smiling at Biden and calling him “dear Joe” as they discussed the deal, an apparent sign that the U.S. president had made progress in repairing relations with Europe after the partnership suffered during the Trump years.