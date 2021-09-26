The Latest: Germany's Social Democrats cheer exit poll

Gohla said although opinion polls have looked good for the party in recent weeks, he said there still could be “surprises" because it's unclear what the impact of absentee voters will be on the overall election results this time.

“I hope there will be lots to celebrate later tonight,” Gohla said as he sipped his beer.

——

BERLIN - Germany’s election authority is making clear that center-right chancellor candidate Armin Laschet’s votes will be valid although they could be seen Sunday as he put his ballot paper into the ballot box.

German election rules state that ballot papers should be folded in such a way that it’s not possible to see how the person voted. It wasn’t immediately clear whether election officials in Laschet’s constituency in Aachen had noticed that his paper was folded wrongly, a moment that was caught by cameras.

Laschet is from outgoing German leader Angela Merkel’s Union bloc.

Without explicitly naming Laschet, the election authority tweeted that “a nationally known politician voted for his own party, as expected.” It said that couldn’t be seen as an attempt to influence voters.