The Latest: GOP, Democratic lawmakers visit climate talks

LONDON — Banging steel drums, thousands marched at the Bank of England in central London to press for action at the U.N. climate conference.

Demonstrators waved Extinction Rebellion banners on Saturday and carried placards reading “!Help!’’ above a picture of the Earth as they marched two miles (3.2 kilometers) to Trafalagar Square.

Protester Sue Hampton, 64, says everyone is at risk and all generations need to come together to press for action.

“Even if I knew for sure that I was going to reach the natural end of my life without seeing any horrors, I would still be here because I have grandchildren and other people have grandchildren,’’ she said. “So we can’t let the young people do all the work here. We’ve all got to do it together.”

Climate activists also gathered in Dublin, Ireland, with a noisy group assembling at the Garden of Remembrance, which commemorates those who died in Ireland’s independence struggle.

GLASGOW — Elaine Knox, 69 and William Oliphant, 60, of Glasgow don’t fit the normal demographics of the youth-oriented climate protests but they were still at Saturday’s massive climate rally in the Scottish city to demand faster action from governments on climate issues.