The Latest: Idris Elba uses 'big mouth' to speak for farmers

Police officers patrol near the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Climate activists march during a demonstration in the center of Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. A protest is taking place as leaders and activists from around the world are gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Idris Elba, actor and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador gestures as he speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Actor and IFAD Goodwill Ambassador, Idris Elba, President of IFAD Gilbert Houngbo, climate activist Vanessa Nakate, M. Sanjayan, the Chief Executive Officer of Conservation International, IFAD Goodwill Ambassador, Sabrina Elba and Agnes Kalibata, from left, pose for a photo after attending a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Idris Elba, actor and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador gestures as he speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Sabrina Elba, left, and her husband, actor Idris Elba both International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassadors attend a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Sabrina Elba, the wife of actor Idris Elba and an International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Idris Elba, actor an International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador arrives to attend a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
By The Associated Press
The latest on the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:
GLASGOW, Scotland — British actor Idris Elba has brought his star power to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow to highlight the importance of helping small farmers cope with global warming.
Elba and his wife, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, took the stage Saturday in support of the U.N.’s International Fund for Agricultural Development.
Elba said he wanted to highlight the dangers of global food chains being disrupted as small-scale farmers in particular are hit by the effects of climate change. He said that 80% of the food consumed worldwide is produced by small-scale farmers.
“This conversation around food is something that needs to be really amplified, and one thing I’ve got is a big mouth,” Elba said.
Speaking on the same panel, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, 24, said global warming is already causing hunger for millions around the world, including in her own country.
She said a shift from meat to plant-based diets could help save millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year while freeing up more land that’s currently used for animal feed.