The Latest: Indian government dismisses excess deaths study

The U.N. health agency says the number of deaths is continuing to decline, with about 57,000 in the last week.

The WHO says that “at this rate, it is expected that the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million in the next three weeks.” WHO says the highest increases in cases were in the western Pacific and European regions.

WHO has urged countries to commit to vaccinating at least 40% of every country’s population by the end of the year. Of the more than 3 billion vaccine doses administered globally, only about 1% have gone to people in poorer nations.

———

NEW YORK — New York City's mayor says workers in city-run hospitals and health clinics will be required to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly as officials face a rise in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Publicly employed nurses, doctors, social workers, custodians and registrars will be covered under the order from the city health commissioner.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that he isn't applying the same requirement yet to teachers, police officers and other city employees.