The Latest: Istanbul climate activists call for more action

Police officers patrol near the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Climate activists march during a demonstration in the center of Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. A protest is taking place as leaders and activists from around the world are gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Idris Elba, actor and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador gestures as he speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Actor and IFAD Goodwill Ambassador, Idris Elba, President of IFAD Gilbert Houngbo, climate activist Vanessa Nakate, M. Sanjayan, the Chief Executive Officer of Conservation International, IFAD Goodwill Ambassador, Sabrina Elba and Agnes Kalibata, from left, pose for a photo after attending a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Idris Elba, actor and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador gestures as he speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Sabrina Elba, left, and her husband, actor Idris Elba both International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassadors attend a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Sabrina Elba, the wife of actor Idris Elba and an International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Idris Elba, actor an International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador arrives to attend a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Climate activists hold up banners during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
A man plays the bagpipes during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Police on electric motorbikes accompany climate activists attending a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Climate activists gather near the Bank of England as they take part in a protest through the streets of London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Many people across the world are taking part in protests as the first week of the COP26, UN Climate Summit in Glasgow comes to an end.
Crowds gather for the People's Climate March in Copenhagen, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Cities throughout the country will take part in marches to highlight the climate crisis on Saturday.
A woman walks past inflatables that will be used by climate activists during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
A climate activist shouts out during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Members of the energy sector trade unions take part in a protest outside the European Union's office in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. A group of angry trade union leaders of Poland's energy sector protested before the European Union's office in Warsaw on Saturday saying EU anti-coal policy was responsible for the soaring energy prices.
Climate activists take part in a protest through the streets of London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Many people across the world are taking part in protests as the first week of the COP26, UN Climate Summit in Glasgow comes to an end.
Climate activists attend a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Climate activists attend a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion march during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
A protester chants slogans during a climate change rally in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The protest was taking place in solidarity with other protests around the world, as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
People hold a globe with a message, during a climate demonstration, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Many people across the world are taking part in protests as the first week of the COP26, UN Climate Summit in Glasgow comes to an end.
Climate activists attend a protest organized by the COP26 Coalition in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Climate activists gather in Trafalgar Square as they take part in a protest through the streets of London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Many people across the world are taking part in protests as the first week of the COP26, UN Climate Summit in Glasgow comes to an end.
By The Associated Press
The latest on the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:
ISTANBUL – A small group of climate protesters held a demonstration in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district Saturday, calling for action to save the planet for future generations.
Some 80 people gathered outside the Sureyya Opera House on the district’s main shopping street chanting, banging drums and holding placards with messages such as “Unite for the climate” and “Environmentalism without class struggle is gardening.”
“I want my children to live on a beautiful planet in the future,” retiree Kadriye Basut, 52, said.
She added: “I think we have to leave a beautiful planet. I think we owe that to our children and the planet. We see that world leaders are not doing anything about it, all they are saying is ‘blah, blah, blah.’”
University lecturer Baris Gencer Baykal, 43, called for an earlier end to the use of coal than the targets set by world leaders at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.
“It cannot be postponed any longer,” he said. “Because we feel climate change more and more every day. Developing and developed countries alike suffer from this. We want climate justice.”
Turkey has suffered drought for a number of years and this summer saw the country hit by forest fires, floods and mucilage in the Sea of Marmara linked to warming waters and pollution.