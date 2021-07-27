The Latest: Kansas district: Elementary students wear masks

Because heart inflammation sometimes occurs with COVID-19, researchers at Case Western Reserve University pulled electronic medical records from 48 large U.S. health systems to check 12- to 17-year-olds diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The findings were posted online Tuesday and have not undergone full scientific review. Co-author Dr. David Kaelber, a Case Western pediatrician, said he got his own 12-year-old vaccinated after doing the calculations.

———

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

That’s according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data. The nation’s top health agency is expected to make an announcement later Tuesday.

In May, the CDC further eased its guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

However, the coronavirus has surged in many states, fueled by the delta variant, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. In recent weeks, a number of cities and towns have restored indoor masking rules.