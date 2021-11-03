The Latest: Kerry says COP26 more focused than past summits

Britain's Prince William, right, speaks with John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, during a meeting with Earthshot prize winners and heads of state on the sidelines of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Delegates gather inside the venue on another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Delegates walk through the venue on another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
El jefe del Tesoro británico, Rishi Sunak, sostiene una cartera verde a su llegada para un discurso en la cumbre climática de Naciones Unidas COP26, en Glasgow, Escocia, el miércoles 3 de noviembre de 2021.
A Friends of the Earth demo against North Sea Oil and Global Warming on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, Kenyan Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, Mark Carney, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Finance Adviser for COP26 and the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, from second left, sit on stage at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The British government plans to make the U.K. "the world's first net-zero aligned financial center" as companies and investors seek to profit from the drive to build a low-carbon economy. Rishi Sunak will lay out the government's plans during a speech Wednesday as top financial officials from around the world meet at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
A Friends of the Earth demo against North Sea Oil and Global Warming on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Delegates arrive for another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Delegates gather inside the venue on another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Boys stand by the banks in the coastal village of Gabura, which has been struck by natural disasters several times in Satkhira district, Bangladesh on Oct. 6, 2021. The effects of global warming, particularly increased cyclones, coastal and tidal flooding that bring saltwater further inland, are devastating Bangladesh and destroying the livelihoods of millions, said Mohammad Shamsuddoha, chief executive of the Center for Participatory Research Development, a non-profit. He said that projections show that around 30 million people may be displaced from the country’s coastal regions. “It’s a grave concern for a country like Bangladesh,” he said.
The latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:
GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry said Wednesday that the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow have more energy and focus than previous rounds of climate negotiations in particular because of the strong presence and support of the private sector.
“I think we are going to have the greatest increase in ambition we’ve ever had, we probably do in these first 36 hours, and the real issue is going to be follow-up, working with them,” Kerry told a gathering of mayors from around the globe involved in climate initiatives at a local level.
His comments came as Britain called for the world’s financial industry to channel vast funds towards greener investments to ensure that global efforts to curb global warming succeed.
GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain has called for the world’s financial industry to channel its vast funds toward greener investments to ensure that efforts to curb global warming succeed.