The Latest: Kremlin defends climate actions after Biden barb

Britain's Prince William, right, speaks with John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, during a meeting with Earthshot prize winners and heads of state on the sidelines of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Delegates gather inside the venue on another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Delegates walk through the venue on another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
El jefe del Tesoro británico, Rishi Sunak, sostiene una cartera verde a su llegada para un discurso en la cumbre climática de Naciones Unidas COP26, en Glasgow, Escocia, el miércoles 3 de noviembre de 2021.
A Friends of the Earth demo against North Sea Oil and Global Warming on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, Kenyan Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, Mark Carney, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Finance Adviser for COP26 and the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, from second left, sit on stage at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The British government plans to make the U.K. "the world's first net-zero aligned financial center" as companies and investors seek to profit from the drive to build a low-carbon economy. Rishi Sunak will lay out the government's plans during a speech Wednesday as top financial officials from around the world meet at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
A Friends of the Earth demo against North Sea Oil and Global Warming on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Delegates arrive for another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Delegates gather inside the venue on another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Boys stand by the banks in the coastal village of Gabura, which has been struck by natural disasters several times in Satkhira district, Bangladesh on Oct. 6, 2021. The effects of global warming, particularly increased cyclones, coastal and tidal flooding that bring saltwater further inland, are devastating Bangladesh and destroying the livelihoods of millions, said Mohammad Shamsuddoha, chief executive of the Center for Participatory Research Development, a non-profit. He said that projections show that around 30 million people may be displaced from the country’s coastal regions. “It’s a grave concern for a country like Bangladesh,” he said.
Extension Rebellion activists take part in a demonstration against 'Greenwashing' (an attempt to make people believe that your company or government is doing more to protect the environment than it really is) near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Extension Rebellion activists take part in a demonstration against 'Greenwashing' (an attempt to make people believe that your company or government is doing more to protect the environment than it really is) near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, right, walks with McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown as he arrives at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to view the Formula-E McLaren car, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. McLaren Racing were the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and have successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award.
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, centre right, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Finance Adviser for COP26, Mark Carney, centre left, pose for a photo with world finance ministers, during the COP26 summit, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Extension Rebellion activists take part in a demonstration against 'Greenwashing' (an attempt to make people believe that your company or government is doing more to protect the environment than it really is) near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Delegates gather inside the venue on another day at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
By The Associated Press
The latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:
MOSCOW -- The Kremlin has rejected U.S. President Joe Biden's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for not attending the U.N. climate conference.
“His tundra is burning — literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything,” Biden said Tuesday of Putin and the wildfires that scorched Siberia this summer.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Moscow does not agree with Biden's characterization. He said the Russian delegation at COP26 actively participated in the summit.
“Russia’s climate action don’t have the goal of being pegged to an event,” Peskov said. “Of course, we are not belittling the significance of the event in Glasgow, but Russia’s actions are consistent, serious and well-thought-through.”
“The tundra indeed is burning,” Peskov continued. “But let’s not forget that forests are burning in California, and in Turkey, and in other countries. These are the consequences of climate change we’re facing, and Russia, to some extent, is facing more serious challenges.”
Moscow is taking “a very responsible stance” when it comes to tackling climate change, the Kremlin spokesman stressed, and has “concrete work plans.”