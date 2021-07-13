The Latest: LA County has 5th straight day of 1,000 cases

Maine has one of the oldest median ages in the country at about 45. The state, like most, prioritized getting coronavirus vaccines to older residents when they first became available.

About 90% of Mainers age 70 and older have now had their final dose, according to data from the office of Maine Gov. Janet Mills. That means the number of residents in that age group who are not fully vaccinated is a little more than 19,000.

Maine has about 190,000 residents who are age 70 or older according to the U.S. census. The state’s total population is about 1.3 million.

About 60% of that total population is fully vaccinated, and that figure includes residents who are still too young to get COVID-19 shots, according to state data.

———

BOISE, Idaho -- Students and staff in the Boise School District in southwestern Idaho won’t have to wear masks during the upcoming school year.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the district’s Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a COVID-19 response plan created with help from parents, teachers and health professionals. The district last school year required masks for students and staff when inside.