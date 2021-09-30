The Latest: Maine CDC: Rural areas need more COVID testing

Officials say Thursday’s reopening was possible because 90% of the city’s residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus and the number of new cases has been declining. Some people were quick to take advantage of the announcement and headed to the beach to enjoy the sun and sand.

The Malecon filled up with people Wednesday night, with groups of young people with guitars and even street vendors for the first time since access was closed at the beginning of the year. The city announced last week that restaurants and bars can allow customers back in.

———

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The mayor of Alaska’s largest city has criticized a proposed mask mandate before the Anchorage Assembly and defended the use of yellow Stars of David that are being worn by people who oppose the proposal.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the proposal would require wearing masks in indoor public spaces and outdoors at large event. The multi-day was scheduled to resume Thursday.

Mandate opponents have been wearing yellow Star of David stickers, like the patches that Holocaust victims wore. Mayor Dave Bronson says the stars in Jewish culture mean “never again” and calls their use by mask opponents a credit to Holocaust victims.

———