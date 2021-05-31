The Latest: Michigan mural honors those who died from virus

Volunteer doctors and nurses in Nevada have teamed up with the National Guard to deliver thousands of shots to communities that state officials say couldn’t offer vaccinations any other way. It’s one of many efforts underway as the nation struggles to reach herd immunity as interest wanes in vaccinations.

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says a rule that allowed the federal government to require strict pandemic measures in regions with high rates of infection can expire at the end of June, as the country has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Merkel told reporters in Berlin that the so-called “emergency brake” she pushed through despite resistance from some state governors had “indeed had an effect” in flattening the curve of infections.

Germany’s disease control agency said it received reports of 1,978 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths Sunday. A total of 88,442 people have died as a result of a coronavirus infection in Germany and the country has recorded almost 3.7 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic, social and interpersonal problems it has caused.