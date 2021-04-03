The Latest: Navajo Nation reports 4 new virus deaths

“The school numbers going up does not mean that schools are not safe. In fact, schools are very safe,” he said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas health department says it will receive another 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says more than 1 million first doses will be sent to vaccination sites in 200 counties. About 900,000 first and second doses will go to pharmacies and to health and dialysis centers. The remaining doses are for people awaiting a second dose. All Texans 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

The health department says the state has administered more than 11.8 million doses of the vaccine. The Center for Disease Control reports 27% of the state’s population has received at least one dose. That ranks ninth worst in the nation. Alabama has the lowest one-shot vaccination rate at 24.7% and New Mexico has the best at 39.5%.

BEIRUT — Syria’s government says that primary schools will close indefinitely next week amid a severe increase of coronavirus cases.