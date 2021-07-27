The Latest: Nevada orders indoor mask use for its cities

———

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he is not considering a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases increase in the state, and his administration says it will not require masks in schools.

The comments came as the CDC issued a new recommendation that even vaccinated people wear masks in areas where infections are rising.

Wolf told KDKA-AM in Pittsburgh on Tuesday that his strategy for fighting the spread of the coronavirus is to get more people vaccinated. The governor says Pennsylvania had a mask mandate when there was no vaccine.

In Wolf's words: “People have the ability, each individual to make the decision to get a vaccine. If they do, that’s the protection.”

———

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves does not plan to issue a mask mandate for schools even as coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday that “Governor Reeves has no intention of requiring students and staff to wear masks when they’re in school this fall.”