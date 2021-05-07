The Latest: Lowest Mexico City hospitalizations of pandemic

He says: “You can give the intellectual property to laboratories that do not know how to produce it. They won’t produce it tomorrow.”

The key issues are donations and free exports, and Macron says the United States should work on that.

At an EU summit in Porto, he says says “the Anglo-Saxons block many of these ingredients. Today 100 percent of vaccines produced in the United States of America are for the American market.”

He says it contrasted sharply with the EU situation, where almost half of the doses produced on the continent have been allowed to be exported.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week about 200 million does had been distributed within the EU’s 27-nation bloc while about the same amount had been exported abroad.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken in favor of waiving patents for COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to “share” Turkey’s vaccines once they are available.