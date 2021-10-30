The Latest: OECD chief hails tax deal sealed at G-20

The Latest on the group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:

ROME — The landmark international tax deal that won support Saturday at the Group of 20 summit will make international business taxation more equitable and help governments fund their recoveries from the pandemic, the head of the international organization that oversaw the negotiations said..

Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said that the deal “will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digitalized and globalized economy.”

The Paris-based OECD oversaw talks that led to an agreement among 136 countries that is being presented to the G-20 for approval in the closing statement expected Sunday, to be followed by enactment at the national level from 2023.

The deal calls for countries where multinationals are headquartered to enact a global corporate minimum tax of 15%. If their companies’ foreign earnings go untaxed or lightly taxed in low-rate countries, the home countries would collect a top-up tax to the minimum.

The global minimum “completely eliminates the incentive for businesses around the world to restructure their affairs to avoid tax,” Cormann said.