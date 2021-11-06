The Latest: Paris protesters target top 10 polluting nations

Oliphant said if people like them don’t fight against the moneyed interests that are causing the Earth to warm up “they’ll just set back and it’ll be business as usual.”

“It’s going to take more than just shouting and protests, it’s going to take fighting,” Oliphant said. “If we don’t fight it’s going to be too late.”

Jamila Khatoon from Pakistan carried a sign about three glaciers in her region that may disappear because of climate change.

“The glaciers are melting,” Khatoon said. “Villages are drowning. Nobody is doing anything.”

AMSTERDAM — Tens of thousands of people have marched through Amsterdam in a demonstration calling for more action to tackle climate change.

The march Saturday in the Dutch capital was one of many around the world that coincide with a United Nations meeting on climate change in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Banner waving demonstrators gathered on the central Dam Square before marching to a park in the west of the city. Among the banners was one saying: “People and climate above profit for polluters,” and another read: “#Weareable to solve the Climate Crisis.”