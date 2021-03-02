The Latest: Race missing in half of vaccine records to CDC

Experts have blamed the recent surge on parties and nightclubs flouting anti-virus rules as well as on ski resorts that stayed open all winter.

Serbia has vaccinated most people with China’s Sinopharm jabs, followed by Pfizer, Russia’s Sputnik V and recently AstraZeneca.

BRUSSELS — The European Commission says nearly 10% of all alerts for dangerous non-food products sold on the EU market last year were related to COVID-19.

The EU’s executive arm released data Tuesday on its alert system designed to take off dangerous items off the market. According to the annual report, 9% of all alerts raised in 2020 were related to coronavirus products, “mostly masks meant to protect but failing to do so.” The commission also mentioned disinfectants containing toxic chemicals or UV sanitizers exposing users to radiation.

In total, there were 161 alerts on masks, 13 alerts on hand disinfectants and 18 alerts on UV lamps. More than 2,200 alerts were exchanged by the 31 participating countries, which led to 5,377 follow up actions — an increase of more than 20%.

Toys were the most notified products ahead of motor vehicles.

