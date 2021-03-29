The Latest: Spain encourages safety measures amid Holy Week

Most EU countries have since resumed use of the vaccine.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute said that of the 21 cases reported in Germany until March 25, 12 also involved an abnormally low level of platelets in the patients’ blood.

Of the 21 cases, 19 were in women ages 20 to 63, while two were in men ages 36 and 57.

During the period covered by the reports, some 2.27 million first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered in Germany.

WARSAW, Poland — Poland is transferring new COVID-19 patients from the region of Silesia to neighboring Opole amid a sharp rise in cases.

Health Ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz said there was also increasing numbers of cases in the central Mazovia region that includes Warsaw, and in the south-central Kielce region, with more than 80% of beds taken.

A temporary hospital was to be opened Monday at the Pyrzowice Airport, in Silesia’s main city of Katowice.