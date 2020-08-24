 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, to speak at Republican convention
0 comments
topical alert top story

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, to speak at Republican convention

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Speakers for the Republican National Convention have been announced and two Iowans are on the schedule.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Donald J. Trump campaign.

Senator Joni Ernst, the junior senator from Iowa, will speak on Wednesday.

According to the campaign release, Monday speakers include:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday speakers include:

First Lady Melania Trump

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday speakers include:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

The Honorable Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday speakers include:

President Donald J. Trump

The Honorable Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

+1 
Virus Outbreak Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds 

 Charlie Neibergall
+1 
Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Night three of the Democratic Convention in under 2 minutes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News