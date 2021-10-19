UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans

“We will scale those up and bring down that cost, so we’ll get these to the same place we are today with solar and onshore wind and so they can be scaled up to reduce emissions," Gates said in a discussion with Johnson on the summit stage.

Gates wasn't the only billionaire making big sustainable funding pledges Tuesday. The philanthropic organization of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who's a U.N. special climate envoy, and the International Solar Alliance said they're teaming up to work on the goal of mobilizing $1 trillion in investments for solar power in the alliance’s 80 member countries.

The U.K. government says its Global Investment Summit attracted pledges of 10 billion pounds ($13.8 billion) in new overseas investment.

Johnson is set to host world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month for a U.N. climate summit. Known as COP26, the meeting is widely seen as the last chance to hold global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

He said Britain has a responsibility to lead the world in decarbonizing because it was the birthplace of the industrial revolution. Wealthy countries must help poorer nations cut their carbon emissions by financing green technology, the prime minister said.