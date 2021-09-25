 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK eyes visa change to ease trucker drought amid run on gas
0 comments
AP

UK eyes visa change to ease trucker drought amid run on gas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UK eyes visa change to ease trucker drought amid run on gas

Motorists queue for petrol at a garage in south east London, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The British government is expected to ease visa rules for truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have triggered long lines at gas stations and some shuttered pumps. The government says it is“looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems.” The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of European Union workers following Britain’s departure from the bloc.

 Dominic Lipinski

LONDON (AP) — In a U-turn, the British government is expected to ease visa rules for truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have triggered long lines at gas stations and some shuttered pumps.

The government said late Friday it was “looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems.” It said any action it took would be “very strictly time-limited.”

The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Post-Brexit immigration rules mean EU citizens can no longer live and work visa-free in Britain, as they could when the U.K. was a member of the trade bloc. Trucking companies have been urging the Conservative government to ease immigration rules so drivers can more easily be recruited from across Europe.

Britain’s farming and food processing industries, which are short of fruit-pickers and meat-packers, have made similar requests.

The government has resisted, saying British workers should be trained up to take the jobs. It has stressed that Britain is not short of fuel, but that has not stopped motorists forming lines at gas stations to fill up just in case.

Sporadic supply chains at supermarkets and other shops starting several weeks ago also were attributed to a lack of delivery drivers.

BP and Esso shut a handful of their stations in Britain this week because there were not enough truckers to get gas to the pumps. EG Group, which operates about 400 U.K. gas stations, said it was limiting purchases to 30 pounds ($41).

In a statement, the government said Britain had “ample fuel stocks.”

“But like countries around the world, we are suffering from a temporary COVID-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country,” it said, not acknowledging Brexit as a factor.

The head of the Confederation of British Industry, Tony Danker, said the driver shortage was in part “a Brexit hangover.”

“We had several drivers go home that we wouldn’t have wanted to go home, and I think there is this bigger question of the immigration system, and it’s a complicated one,” he told the BBC.

Danker said easing visa rules would be “a huge relief.”

“It’s a shame the government needed queues at the pumps to move, but move I hope they have, and it will help,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Government & Politics

Nonprofits argue that new law disenfranchises voters

  • Updated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two national nonprofit groups argued Wednesday that a new Kansas law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications disenfranchises voters, but the state countered that the groups’ mailing efforts led to a flood of duplicate applications during the 2020 presidential election.

+22
Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies
Government & Politics

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

  • Updated

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War” with China.

+19
Democrats see tax 'framework' to pay for huge $3.5T package
Government & Politics

Democrats see tax 'framework' to pay for huge $3.5T package

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and congressional Democrats have agreed to a framework of options to pay for their huge, emerging social and environment bill, top Democrats said Thursday. Now they face the daunting task of narrowing the menu to tax possibilities they can pass to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan.

+3
Nationalizing her governor run? 'You bet I am,' Sanders says
Government & Politics

Nationalizing her governor run? 'You bet I am,' Sanders says

  • Updated

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — She's toured the state in an RV emblazoned with her name, launched a TV ad that's airing during Arkansas Razorbacks football games and spoken to packed rooms at restaurants. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' introduction as a candidate for governor hasn't strayed from most campaigns here.

Watch Now: Related Video

2 'View' hosts pulled from set on live TV due to positive COVID test, delaying VP Harris interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News