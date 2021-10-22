Ukraine sees new record high in virus deaths, infections

“The ... course of the disease is certainly more severe and more aggressive than last year. The patients have become younger,” said Valentn Koroliuk, head of the hospital’s intensive-care unit. “Unfortunately, those patients who are in our department are not vaccinated.”

Lilia Serdiuk, 61, is fighting COVID-19 and regretting that she did heed calls to get vaccinated.

“I didn’t believe it, I didn’t even want to watch the news,” she told The Associated Press as she lay on her back in a narrow bed. “This disease exists and it is very terrible. I wish all people would listen to the news and the recommendations of doctors.”

The hospital is near capacity and doctors worry the wave of patients will grow.

“What if there are even more patients? What if we don’t have enough oxygen? This is constant stress,” said doctor Tetiana Pasichnyk.

A black market for counterfeit vaccination certificates has blossomed amid the restrictions, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting earlier this week on ways of combating the illegal practice.