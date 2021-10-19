UN atomic agency head to visit Iran as nuke talks uncertain

Grossi’s visit to Tehran has not yet been scheduled but his comments came as world powers are stepping up pressure on Iran to return to talks intended to bring both Iran and the United States back into compliance with the deal.

Since former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal and began a “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran by reimposing severe sanctions, Tehran has been blowing through limits on uranium enrichment and the use of advanced centrifuges. In addition, IAEA surveillance cameras at at least one sensitive nuclear site have been dismantled, destroyed or damaged.

After Grossi's last visit to Tehran in September, Iran had agreed to allow IAEA inspectors to install new memory cards in the cameras in question but the method and timing of the move have yet to be settled. At the time, Grossi called the agreement a “stopgap” measure that must be enhanced. The IAEA has said its activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.