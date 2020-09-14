US ambassador to China to step down next month

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded that Branstad's article was "full of loopholes, seriously inconsistent with facts and wantonly attacks and smears China."

The U.S. Embassy had contacted the People's Daily on Aug. 26 about the piece, asking that it be printed in full without any edits before Sept. 4, the People's Daily said in a statement posted online.

Branstad, 73, is a native of Iowa and was governor for 22 years over two spans, from 1983 to 1999 and 2011 to 2017.

Early in his first term, he met Xi Jinping, now China's leader, when the then county-level Communist Party official visited Iowa on a 1985 trade trip.

Trump appointed him ambassador after a vacancy of several months, during which the embassy's No. 2 official, David Rank, resigned after criticizing the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Soon after arriving in Beijing in June 2017, Branstad welcomed American beef back to the Chinese market after a 14-year ban, saying "I know it is a key priority of the president to reduce the trade deficit, and this is one of the ways we can do it."