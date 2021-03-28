US-backed Syrian forces raid camp of IS families, arrest 9

The jump in violence has heightened calls for countries to repatriate their citizens languishing in the camp. The repatriations were already limited, but they have slowed dramatically because of the coronavirus epidemic.

“Unless the international community finds a way to repatriate, reintegrate into home communities, and support locally grown reconciliation programs, we will bear witness to the indoctrination of the next generation of ISIS as these children become radicalized,” McKenzie said last month. “Failing to address this now means ISIS will never be truly defeated, as the ideology will continue well into the future.”

McKenzie and other U.S. defense officials have expressed frustration at the slow pace of repatriation of the refugees to their home countries.

“It’s concerning to me that we’re moving so slowly because we could either deal with this problem now, or deal with it exponentially worse a few years down the road,” McKenzie said in comments to the U.S. Institute of Peace last summer. “And what worries me tactically also is the prospect of massive infection in the camp from coronavirus, although again, there are many other bad things that could happen in that camp as well."