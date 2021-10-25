US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The suspended aid was direct financial support intended to help the country transition to a fully civilian government. Price said additional U.S. aid to the country could also be at risk, along with the broader relationship. Ties between Washington and Khartoum had been warming since Sudan agreed to pay compensation to the victims of the 1998 embassy bombings in neighboring Kenya and nearby Tanzania that were planned on Sudanese soil by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network. Sudan had been removed from the U.S. list of “state sponsors of terrorism” late last year.

It was not immediately clear how much aid the U.S. is providing Sudan in addition to the $700 million that was suspended. Many forms of U.S. assistance, including military aid, are still barred due to a decades-old determination that a coup had brought Sudan’s now-deposed authoritarian leader Omar al-Bashir to power in 1989. That determination had not been rescinded despite the recent thaw in relations.

Price said the administration was watching developments “very closely” and “will not hesitate” to hold those responsible for the coup to account, including through the restoration of sanctions that had been lifted or eased after Sudan's removal from the terrorism sponsor list.