US, Germany near deal on Russia pipeline, upsetting Ukraine

But like the Trump administration before it, the Biden administration regards the Nord Stream 2 project as a threat to European energy security and has imposed sanctions on some of those involved in building it.

“We continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline,” Price said. “We view it as a Kremlin geopolitical project that is intended to expand Russia’s influence over Europe’s energy resources and to circumvent Ukraine. We have made no bones about the fact that it is a bad deal for Germany, it is a bad deal for Ukraine and for Europe more broadly.”

Still, Biden earlier this year waived sanctions against the German company constructing the pipeline and its top executives, drawing angry responses from members of Congress and disappointment from Ukraine and Poland. State Department counselor Derek Chollet is visiting Kyiv and Warsaw on Tuesday and Wednesday to brief officials there on developments.

Administration officials have defended the waivers, saying they can be rescinded at any time and that that threat actually gives the U.S. more leverage. That argument has been scoffed at by pipeline opponents, although Price said imposing the sanction would have been counter-productive.