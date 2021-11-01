US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country.

The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own but that it hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to allow in much needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs.

"Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues," the department said. “While this is not an effort sponsored by, or on behalf of, the United States government, we hope his trip contributes to improved humanitarian access.”

“The humanitarian and health needs in Burma are extraordinary,” it said, using Myanmar's other name. “We continue to call on the military regime to cease its violence, release those unjustly detained, allow unimpeded humanitarian access, and ensure the safety of health and humanitarian workers.”

The former U.N. envoy and governor of New Mexico announced on Sunday he was heading to Myanmar on a visit that would focus on pandemic support. "In moments of crisis and instability such as this one, we must ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered to those most in need,” he said.