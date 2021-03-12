US, Indo-Pacific allies to expand India's vaccine production

China has called the Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

Morrison said there was no reason for China to object to the leaders’ meeting.

“This is about four nations that have had a long-term interest in the Indo-Pacific. For us, this is where we live, this is where Japan lives, where India lives and of course with United States across the Pacific has had a long-term presence, so this is about an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and that benefits all nations of the Indo-Pacific,” Morrison told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made clear that the Democratic administration believes the best counterweight to China is for U.S. allies to stand together

“The more China hears not just our opprobrium but a chorus of opprobrium from around the world, the better the chance that we’ll get some changes,” Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week.