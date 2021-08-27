US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus

The scientific consensus remains that the virus most likely migrated from animals in what’s known as a zoonotic transmission. So-called “spillover events” occur in nature, and there are at least two coronaviruses that evolved in bats and caused human epidemics, SARS1 and MERS.

In a statement, Biden said China had obstructed efforts to investigate the virus “from the beginning.”

“The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them,” he said. “Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”

China's embassy in Washington hit back with a lengthy statement saying the U.S. had “fabricated” the report and invoking mistaken American intelligence about weapons of mass destruction prior to the Iraq War.

“The report by the intelligence community is based on presumption of guilt on the part of China, and it is only for scapegoating China,” the embassy said. “Such a practice will only disturb and sabotage international cooperation on origin-tracing and on fighting the pandemic, and has been widely opposed by the international community.”