US invitation of Taiwan to democracy summit angers China

But in late October, Biden set off alarm bells in Beijing by saying the U.S. has a firm commitment to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of a Chinese attack.

And during a three-hour virtual meeting earlier this month between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden reiterated U.S. support for the “One China” policy but also said he “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” according to the White House.

The democracy summit invite list set off a new round of criticism from Beijing.

“What the U.S. did proves that the so-called democracy is just a pretext and tool for it to pursue geopolitical goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, serve its own interest and maintain its hegemony in the world,” said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said Wednesday “we firmly oppose any form of official contacts between the U.S. and the Chinese region of Taiwan.”